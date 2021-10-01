Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The past two meetings of Aberdeen and Celtic at Pittodie have been played behind closed doors

Aberdeen have postponed the trialling of proof of vaccine for entry at Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Celtic (12:00 BST).

The Dons' problems with the country's Covid Vaccine App forced them to "reconsider our plans".

Hearts and Rangers say no-one will be refused entry for failing to produce a vaccine certificate at their test events against Motherwell and Hibs.

Over 18s are subject to spot checks when more than 10,000 attend games.

But this will not be enforced by Scottish government until 18 October.

"No-one will be asked to show proof of vaccine," said Aberdeen of Sunday's game.

"We fully appreciate the confusion this has now caused as well as the controversy surrounding the scheme. It is our understanding that the scheme will be reviewed by MSPs every three weeks."

Hearts host Motherwell on Saturday (15:00) and Rangers welcome Hibernian on Sunday (15:00).