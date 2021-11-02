Portsmouth v Cheltenham Town

PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Match report to appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|12
|6
|5
|1
|19
|11
|8
|23
|2
|Wycombe
|11
|7
|2
|2
|18
|12
|6
|23
|3
|Wigan
|10
|7
|1
|2
|17
|7
|10
|22
|4
|Sunderland
|10
|7
|1
|2
|18
|11
|7
|22
|5
|Rotherham
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|9
|7
|20
|6
|MK Dons
|11
|5
|4
|2
|21
|15
|6
|19
|7
|Oxford Utd
|11
|5
|3
|3
|17
|12
|5
|18
|8
|Bolton
|12
|5
|3
|4
|20
|16
|4
|18
|9
|Sheff Wed
|11
|5
|3
|3
|11
|9
|2
|18
|10
|Burton
|12
|4
|4
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|16
|11
|Accrington
|11
|5
|1
|5
|14
|20
|-6
|16
|12
|Portsmouth
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|10
|4
|15
|13
|Morecambe
|11
|4
|2
|5
|20
|18
|2
|14
|14
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|4
|4
|21
|19
|2
|13
|15
|Wimbledon
|11
|3
|4
|4
|17
|19
|-2
|13
|16
|Cambridge
|10
|3
|4
|3
|14
|16
|-2
|13
|17
|Lincoln City
|11
|3
|3
|5
|14
|15
|-1
|12
|18
|Cheltenham
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|20
|-9
|12
|19
|Gillingham
|12
|2
|5
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|11
|20
|Fleetwood
|10
|2
|4
|4
|17
|18
|-1
|10
|21
|Charlton
|11
|2
|3
|6
|12
|18
|-6
|9
|22
|Crewe
|11
|1
|5
|5
|9
|15
|-6
|8
|23
|Shrewsbury
|12
|2
|2
|8
|9
|18
|-9
|8
|24
|Doncaster
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|18
|-12
|7
