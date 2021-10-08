League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers12:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Swindon Town

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 4Sweeney
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 3Bernard
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Aitchison
  • 9Stevens
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 6Cargill
  • 16Evans
  • 17Edwards
  • 18Young
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March

Swindon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Ward
  • 2Odimayo
  • 4Conroy
  • 5Crichlow
  • 24Hunt
  • 7Gladwin
  • 25Reed
  • 3Iandolo
  • 10Payne
  • 11McKirdy
  • 9Simpson

Substitutes

  • 6Baudry
  • 8Lyden
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 26East
  • 28Aguiar
  • 29Parsons
  • 30Dabre
Referee:
Paul Howard

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green107212081223
2Harrogate105411712519
3Port Vale10532138518
4Tranmere1153384418
5Leyton Orient104421810816
6Swindon10442128416
7Exeter10361148615
8Barrow104331411315
9Bradford104331411315
10Northampton1043399015
11Sutton United9423128414
12Newport104241313014
13Hartlepool1042499014
14Crawley104241315-214
15Salford103341110112
16Rochdale103341213-112
17Stevenage10334913-412
18Colchester10244711-410
19Carlisle10244915-610
20Bristol Rovers10316917-810
21Walsall102351115-49
22Mansfield102351015-59
23Oldham10217616-107
24Scunthorpe10145617-117
View full League Two table

