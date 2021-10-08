World Cup Qualifying - European
Andorra v England: Kieran Trippier to captain Lions in World Cup qualifier

Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier has only played in two of England's six qualifiers until now - against San Marino and Andorra

Kieran Trippier will captain England in Saturday's World Cup qualifier in Andorra, boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed.

The Atletico Madrid right-back captained England once before, in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wales in October 2020.

England are four points clear of Albania at the top of Group I - and host Hungary on Tuesday.

Saturday's opponents Andorra are ranked 156th in the world.

"We know this is a specific challenge, breaking down a really packed defence, so we need the right types of players in the right positions," said Southgate.

England beat Andorra 4-0 at Wembley in September, but three of those goals came in the final 20 minutes.

"Always the first priority is the mentality of our own team - then how we break down the opponent," said Southgate.

"At Wembley the ball was only in play for 38 minutes. There were lots of stoppages, lots of injury breaks. We would like the ball in play for as long as we can.

"Then it's up to our players to break down the well-organised defence. The tactical discipline to make the pitch as big as we can is very important in a game like this."

Southgate also played down concerns about the artificial pitch at Andorra's Estadi Nacional.

"A lot of those interviews were from when Wales played here [in 2014] and it's been re-laid," said Southgate.

"We've played on difficult grass pitches where teams have left the grass long. To have a surface where the ball can move quickly is good."

