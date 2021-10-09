Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women

Man Utd WomenManchester United Women13:30Man City WomenManchester City Women
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 3Thorisdottir
- 5Mannion
- 6Blundell
- 10Zelem
- 14Groenen
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
- 11Galton
- 18Hanson
Substitutes
- 2Harris
- 8Risa
- 12Ladd
- 13Fuso
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
Man City Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 34Benameur
- 8Scott
- 5Greenwood
- 10Stanway
- 11Beckie
- 12Angeldal
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 3Stokes
- 21Shaw
- 15Hemp
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 16Park
- 18White
- 30Mace
- 33Kennedy
- 35Keating
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
