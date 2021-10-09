King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Grimsby
|10
|7
|2
|1
|24
|11
|13
|23
|2
|Boreham Wood
|10
|6
|3
|1
|15
|9
|6
|21
|3
|Halifax
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|10
|8
|20
|4
|Dag & Red
|10
|6
|1
|3
|24
|14
|10
|19
|5
|Chesterfield
|10
|5
|4
|1
|18
|10
|8
|19
|6
|Bromley
|8
|5
|1
|2
|18
|10
|8
|16
|7
|Solihull Moors
|10
|4
|4
|2
|16
|15
|1
|16
|8
|Woking
|8
|5
|0
|3
|18
|10
|8
|15
|9
|Altrincham
|8
|5
|0
|3
|16
|12
|4
|15
|10
|Notts County
|10
|4
|3
|3
|18
|15
|3
|15
|11
|Stockport
|9
|4
|2
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|14
|12
|Wrexham
|9
|3
|4
|2
|12
|11
|1
|13
|13
|Torquay
|10
|3
|2
|5
|16
|20
|-4
|11
|14
|Yeovil
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|10
|15
|Wealdstone
|10
|2
|4
|4
|9
|16
|-7
|10
|16
|Eastleigh
|9
|2
|3
|4
|12
|16
|-4
|9
|17
|Maidenhead United
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11
|15
|-4
|8
|18
|Southend
|9
|2
|2
|5
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|19
|King's Lynn
|9
|2
|2
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|8
|20
|Weymouth
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|21
|-8
|8
|21
|Aldershot
|9
|2
|1
|6
|11
|16
|-5
|7
|22
|Barnet
|10
|1
|4
|5
|11
|21
|-10
|7
|23
|Dover
|10
|0
|3
|7
|5
|20
|-15
|-9
