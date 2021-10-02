Last updated on .From the section Irish

The Reds earned a 1-1 draw against champions Linfield in Friday's game at Windsor Park

Cliftonville say they are disgusted by pro-IRA chanting that occurred from sections of their support in Friday's game against Linfield.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park which extended the Reds' Irish Premiership lead to four points.

Cliftonville hit out at those "who use our club as a flag of convenience".

"What happened last night will not be tolerated and will lead to a full review of how tickets are distributed for all games," said the club.

The North Belfast club added that this would be done to "ensure that our true supporters are not impacted by the actions of others".

"Cliftonville has and always will remain a club that draws its membership, staff, volunteers, players and support from all sections and backgrounds of our community.

"Those involved in the chanting can be assured that we will work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure action is taken against them.

"We know that the vast majority of those in attendance share our abhorrence at what occurred and will support the Club in our stance.

"Cliftonville FC also wish to help support those involved in working towards peace and reconciliation in our society and the directors have therefore also agreed to make a significant donation to the 174 Trust in Belfast, who work tirelessly in this field."