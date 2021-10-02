Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Shayne Lavery (centre) hit Blackpool's first goal against Blackburn in Saturday's Championship game

Shayne Lavery could be a fitness doubt for Northern Ireland's upcoming World Cup qualifiers after he was forced off in Blackpool's game on Saturday.

Lavery, 22, put Blackpool ahead against Blackburn in the Championship game but then had to be replaced on 22 minutes.

The ex-Linfield forward picked up the unspecified injury after competing for the ball with Blackburn's Daniel Ayala.

Northern Ireland face Switzerland in Geneva on 9 October before an away contest in Bulgaria three days later.

Both games are vital contests with Ian Baraclough's side three points behind the second-placed Swiss in Group C and level with Bulgaria, with Italy leading the table by six points.

Lavery has established himself as a regular starter for Northern Ireland over the last number of games.

He notched his first Northern Ireland goal in the 4-1 World Cup qualifiers win over Lithuania last month and has accumulated nine caps for Baraclough's side.