Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle by mutual consent after Saudi takeover

Steve Bruce speaks about his future at Newcastle after their 3-2 defeat by Tottenham in his 1,000th match as a manager.

Manager Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed.

The 60-year-old took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - his only game as Magpies boss under the new owners.

Bruce said there had been "highs and lows" and that he hoped the new owners could "take the club forward".

Graeme Jones will take interim charge of the Premier League side.

The Tyneside club have made a winless start to the Premier League season and sit second from bottom after three draws from their opening eight games.

Bruce was appointed Magpies manager in July 2019 and achieved finishes of 13th and 12th in his two full seasons in charge.

"I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club," said Bruce.

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work.

"There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

A Newcastle statement said the club "would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future".

Steve Bruce - 1,000 games
Games in chargeWonDrawnLostGoals ForGoals AgainstWin percentage
Newcastle9728284111515228.87%
Sheffield Wednesday18783271738.90%
Aston Villa10246253113710745.10%
Hull City20182447524823040.80%
Sunderland9829284112213529.60%
Wigan Athletic76261931799034.20%
Birmingham City2691006910031732437.20%
Crystal Palace181125422561.10%
Huddersfield Town66251625807637.90%
Sheffield United55221518898140.00%

