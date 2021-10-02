Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Rory McAllister scored a second-half hat-trick as Cove Rangers moved top of League 1 with a 3-1 win at 10-man Alloa.

And Alloa had midfielder Mouhamed Niang sent off after just 25 seconds.

Niang, on loan from Partick Thistle, was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Cove defender Shay Logan to record one of the fastest dismissals from the start of a match.

Elsewhere there were wins for Airdrieonians, Falkirk and Peterhead.

Cove edged a point in front of Queen's Park, who host Montrose on Sunday.

The Aberdeen side eventually made the breakthrough away to Alloa in the 52nd minute when McAllister headed in Logan's cross, but Steven Boyd equalised with 14 minutes left.

McAllister, though, tapped in a late second before wrapping things up from the penalty spot with a minute left to complete his treble.

Falkirk sit third after coming from behind to beat bottom club East Fife 2-1.

Kieran Millar had given the visitors the lead in the 21st minute, but the Bairns turned things around with second-half goals from Michael Ruth and substitute Aidan Keena.

Dumbarton dropped to fifth after suffering an unexpected 5-0 loss at strugglers Peterhead.

Ryan Conroy's fourth-minute goal and strikes from Hamish Ritchie and Jason Brown early in the second half put the hosts, who are second bottom, in control.

Josh Mulligan added a third with 10 minutes to go, before midfielder Scott Brown slotted in a penalty as Peterhead closed to within two points of Clyde.

Airdrie are fourth after their 2-1 home win over Clyde.

Callum Smith put the hosts in front early on, and although a penalty from David Goodwillie had Clyde level by half-time, Calum Gallagher's strike just before the hour secured all three points.