Club stalwarts Nadene Caldwell and Kelly Bailie pose with the new Women's Premiership trophy

"You never get tired of winning titles, and the older you get you appreciate them more."

If anyone knows about winning trophies it is Glentoran legend Kelly Bailie, who, at 41 years of age, has helped the east Belfast outfit win back-to-back Women's Premierships in her 25th season at the club.

"I don't take anything for granted. Each day I am able to play football I am lucky," said Bailie, who has won more than 30 trophies in her time with the club.

"It is never a given, and the girls have stepped up and they have deserved it.

"There is an ethos around the club. It has been built around hard work and the dedication of doing things right."

It's fitting that the three goalscorers in the victory over Cliftonville which secured the title summarise the Glens' set-up. Northern Ireland internationals Lauren Wade and Caragh Hamilton combined for the first, club legend Bailie netted the second and highly-rated youngster Kerry Beattie scored her 23rd goal of the season to ensure the league remained in east Belfast.

"What you see on the pitch is fantastic, and the football we have played has been brilliant, but the work that goes on behind the scenes is absolutely ridiculous," said manager Stephen Murray.

"It has been brilliant working with the girls, their attitudes are fantastic - they are just winners. They know their roles and what it takes to get the team over the line."

With her trophy-laded career and years of international experience, Bailie's influence cannot be underestimated in helping Glentoran's talented mix of players.

"She is an absolute legend, not only at our club but within women's football in Northern Ireland," said Glens captain Jessica Foy.

"Any young girl who is playing football just has to look up to Kelly and it is an absolute privilege to play alongside her."

Maura Muldoon (right) was a pioneer and trailblazer for women's football in Northern Ireland

Bailie, while too modest to admit it, has been instrumental not only to the current campaign but the growth of this team into title challengers. There's an argument that a stand, statue or some form of recognition should be handed to the legendary defender when the Oval is redeveloped.

She is one of three pillars of the club whom Glentoran can attribute their recent success to. Immediately after winning the title thoughts turned to the late Maura Muldoon and manager Billy Clarke, who has been battling ill health.

Muldoon passed away in September and was a trailblazer not only for Glentoran but for women's football in Northern Ireland. Bailie said "this one is extra-special" in her memory of her friend.

"Before she left us, this was one of the things that she wanted, so to be able to do that is extra-special," said Bailie.

"She was definitely in the back of my mind. She was an inspiration to me so to give something back is incredible."

Billy Clarke, pictured here with Linfield manager Phil Lewis, has taken a step back at Glentoran

Murray stepped into Clarke's shoes this season and said the Glentoran man "deserves all credit" for the club's success.

"Bringing in a lot of these top players, like Lauren Wade or Chloe McCarron, if they don't come in then Glentoran aren't as successful as they are. Billy has a lot to do with that."

"When we lift the trophy, it will really be for Billy," added Foy.

"Billy has been there throughout the years, really pushing us on. The work he has done behind the scenes is incredible."

Reds push on

While there was success for Glentoran, it was hard not to feel for Cliftonville after a titanic title battle throughout the season.

Their progress throughout the season was staggering, and while it's an old cliché to say 'this is just the beginning', for the Reds it genuinely does have that feel about it. You have the leadership of Megan Moran, a rock at the back, plus the international quality of Marissa Callaghan, Kirsty McGuinness and Louise McDaniel.

Then you have a whole host of young players coming through, such as Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Caitlin McGuinness, both already senior internationals. Of the academy graduates and one of many to look out for is midfielder Fi Morgan, who caught the eye several times this season.

You see it in leagues all across the world when a team bounces back from disappointment to come back stronger. The Reds' squad has a nice blend and, with momentum from this season, there's no doubt Cliftonville will push on to challenge again.

Crusaders Strikers were a model of consistency as they banked third place in the table

Crusaders Strikers have maintained their position as a solid side in a lonely third place and have two cup finals top look forward to in another strong season, while Sion Swifts had a Jekyll and Hyde campaign as they struggled for consistency in fourth.

From title challengers to strugglers - it has been a strange year for Linfield as they sat in fifth place through a combination of transition, injuries to key players and a youthful squad, while for Derry City, there have been signs of progress but they are still cut well adrift at the bottom of the pack.

With no relegation, the Candystripes had a year without worry but next season, the league will expand to eight teams as Lisburn Ladies and Mid-Ulster will join the top-flight party.

As teams have found in the past, the step up to the Women's Premiership can be difficult, but both of the newly-promoted teams have the potential to provide a solid foundation to extend their stay by more than one year.