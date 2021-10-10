The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1B'ham City WomenBirmingham City Women0

West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12Longhurst
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir
  • 2Wyne
  • 19Leon
  • 9WalkerBooked at 7mins
  • 14Hasegawa

Substitutes

  • 4Stringer
  • 7Evans
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns

B'ham City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hourihan
  • 14Finn
  • 4Quinn
  • 30Lawley
  • 25Holloway
  • 3Scott
  • 8Robertson
  • 17Quinn
  • 19Whipp
  • 23Whelan
  • 11Pennock

Substitutes

  • 2Sandvej
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Smith
  • 22Ryan-Doyle
  • 32Cowie
  • 34Phillips
  • 35Clark
Referee:
Lucy May

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamB'ham City Women
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Hawa Cissoko.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emily Whelan.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Quinn with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kate Longhurst.

  6. Post update

    Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women).

  8. Post update

    Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women).

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins West Ham United Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.

  12. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.

  13. Post update

    Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  17. Post update

    Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lisa Robertson.

  19. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Adriana Leon tries a through ball, but Tameka Yallop is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women55001821615
2Chelsea Women54011751212
3Tottenham Women540173412
4West Ham Women531183510
5Man Utd Women5311109110
6Brighton Women530210559
7Aston Villa Women521249-57
8Everton Women5203611-56
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11Leicester City Women5005213-110
12B'ham City Women5005112-110
