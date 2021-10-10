West Ham United Women v Birmingham City Women

Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Gemma Lawley.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Arnold
- 23Cissoko
- 5Flaherty
- 12Longhurst
- 10Svitková
- 13Yallop
- 32Brynjarsdóttir
- 2Wyne
- 19Leon
- 9WalkerBooked at 7mins
- 14Hasegawa
Substitutes
- 4Stringer
- 7Evans
- 15Parker
- 17Filis
- 18Leat
- 20Joel
- 24Cairns
B'ham City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hourihan
- 14Finn
- 4Quinn
- 30Lawley
- 25Holloway
- 3Scott
- 8Robertson
- 17Quinn
- 19Whipp
- 23Whelan
- 11Pennock
Substitutes
- 2Sandvej
- 7Sarri
- 12Smith
- 22Ryan-Doyle
- 32Cowie
- 34Phillips
- 35Clark
- Referee:
- Lucy May
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United Women 1, Birmingham City Women 0. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Hawa Cissoko.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emily Whelan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Louise Quinn (Birmingham City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lucy Quinn with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Birmingham City Women. Conceded by Kate Longhurst.
Post update
Kate Longhurst (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Adriana Leon (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emily Whelan (Birmingham City Women).
Second Half
Second Half begins West Ham United Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Birmingham City Women 0.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
Post update
Zaneta Wyne (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Post update
Gemma Lawley (Birmingham City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Lisa Robertson.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United Women. Adriana Leon tries a through ball, but Tameka Yallop is caught offside.
Post update
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.