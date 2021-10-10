Chelsea Women v Leicester City Women

Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Musovic
- 4Bright
- 3Nouwen
- 16Eriksson
- 17Fleming
- 5Ingle
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 14Kirby
- 9England
- 21Charles
Substitutes
- 7Carter
- 8Leupolz
- 10Ji
- 11Reiten
- 20Kerr
- 22Cuthbert
- 23Harder
- 29Fox
- 30Berger
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Levell
- 6Brougham
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 23PurfieldBooked at 31mins
- 27O'Brien
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 21Cain
- 7Flint
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 14de Graaf
- 15Howard
- 17Bailey-Gayle
- 20Zajmi
- 37Brown
- 40Robinson
- 48Harris
- Referee:
- Lisa Benn
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hannah Cain.
Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross.
Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Natasha Flint.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Booking
Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bethany England (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bethany England.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.
Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessie Fleming with a cross.
Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).
Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).