Chelsea WomenChelsea Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Chelsea Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Musovic
  • 4Bright
  • 3Nouwen
  • 16Eriksson
  • 17Fleming
  • 5Ingle
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 14Kirby
  • 9England
  • 21Charles

Substitutes

  • 7Carter
  • 8Leupolz
  • 10Ji
  • 11Reiten
  • 20Kerr
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 23Harder
  • 29Fox
  • 30Berger

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 28Levell
  • 6Brougham
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23PurfieldBooked at 31mins
  • 27O'Brien
  • 3Tierney
  • 8Pike
  • 21Cain
  • 7Flint
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 14de Graaf
  • 15Howard
  • 17Bailey-Gayle
  • 20Zajmi
  • 37Brown
  • 40Robinson
  • 48Harris
Referee:
Lisa Benn

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kirstie Levell.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Hannah Cain.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jemma Purfield with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Abbie McManus (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonna Andersson with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Natasha Flint.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

  10. Booking

    Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Bethany England (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bethany England.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Abbie McManus.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aniek Nouwen (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jessie Fleming with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

  19. Post update

    Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Tottenham Women440061512
3Chelsea Women53111551010
4Man Utd Women5311109110
5West Ham Women42117347
6Aston Villa Women421146-27
7Brighton Women42028446
8Everton Women420269-36
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Leicester City Women5014211-91
11B'ham City Women4004111-100
12Reading Women4004010-100
View full The FA Women's Super League table

