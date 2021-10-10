First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Follow Sunday's WSL action live.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 10Kaagman
- 16Brazil
- 19Simpkins
- 18Carter
- 9Lee
- 7Whelan
Substitutes
- 5Kerkdijk
- 8Connolly
- 11Babajide
- 12Bance
- 13Stenson
- 15Green
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 25Angel
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Spencer
- 29Neville
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 12Percival
- 21Clemaron
- 23Ayane
- 16Graham
- 18Ubogagu
- 10WilliamsBooked at 3mins
Substitutes
- 1Korpela
- 2Morgan
- 4Green
- 7Naz
- 8Cho
- 13Ale
- 14Addison
- 17Simon
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ria Percival.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.
Post update
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Chioma Ubogagu.
Post update
Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Danielle Carter.
Post update
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min tries a through ball, but Aileen Whelan is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.
Post update
Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
Post update
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danielle Carter.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.