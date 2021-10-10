The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women1Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Women's Super League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 10Kaagman
  • 16Brazil
  • 19Simpkins
  • 18Carter
  • 9Lee
  • 7Whelan

Substitutes

  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 8Connolly
  • 11Babajide
  • 12Bance
  • 13Stenson
  • 15Green
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Angel

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Spencer
  • 29Neville
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 12Percival
  • 21Clemaron
  • 23Ayane
  • 16Graham
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 10WilliamsBooked at 3mins

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 2Morgan
  • 4Green
  • 7Naz
  • 8Cho
  • 13Ale
  • 14Addison
  • 17Simon
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ria Percival.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Geum-Min.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Inessa Kaagman.

  5. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kit Graham (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Maéva Clemaron.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Chioma Ubogagu.

  11. Post update

    Inessa Kaagman (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Danielle Carter.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Lee Geum-Min tries a through ball, but Aileen Whelan is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kerys Harrop (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  15. Post update

    Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  18. Post update

    Rachel Williams (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Danielle Carter.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Chelsea Women54011751212
3Tottenham Women540162412
4Man Utd Women5311109110
5Brighton Women53029459
6West Ham Women42117347
7Aston Villa Women521249-57
8Everton Women420269-36
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11B'ham City Women4004111-100
12Leicester City Women5005213-110
View full The FA Women's Super League table

