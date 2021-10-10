The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Arsenal Women v Everton Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 15McCabe
  • 12Maanum
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 10Little
  • 14Parris
  • 11Miedema
  • 77Heath

Substitutes

  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 18Williams
  • 19Foord
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 29Goldie
  • 33Houssein

Everton Women

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1MacIver
  • 21Maier
  • 4Sevecke
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 28Bennison
  • 22Galli
  • 8Christiansen
  • 7Dali
  • 9Duggan
  • 19Anvegard

Substitutes

  • 13Gauvin
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 26Clinton
  • 30Pattinson
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Kim Little (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Anna Anvegard (Everton Women).

  3. Post update

    Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Mana Iwabuchi.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Danielle Turner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Kim Little.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tobin Heath (Arsenal Women).

  13. Post update

    Leonie Maier (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Noëlle Maritz (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Leonie Maier.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikita Parris (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vivianne Miedema.

  First Half begins.

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women54101621413
2Chelsea Women54011751212
3Tottenham Women540162412
4Man Utd Women5311109110
5Brighton Women53029459
6West Ham Women52217348
7Everton Women521269-37
8Aston Villa Women521249-57
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11B'ham City Women5014111-101
12Leicester City Women5005213-110
The FA Women's Super League table

