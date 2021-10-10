Reading Women v Aston Villa Women

Goal! Reading Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Deanne Rose.
Line-ups
Reading Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 5Evans
- 11Harding
- 9Eikeland
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 19Chaplen
- 23Rowe
- 10Dowie
- 6Rose
Substitutes
- 4Peplow
- 12Harries
- 21Stewart
- 28Woodham
- 31Roberts
- 33Lister
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 3Sargeant
- 6Asante
- 33Pacheco
- 8Arthur
- 10Petzelberger
- 7Lehmann
- 4Allen
- 22Hayles
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
Substitutes
- 5N'Dow
- 12Hutton
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Blindkilde
- 20Davison
- 21Ewers
- 23Rogers
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shania Hayles.
Post update
Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Natasha Harding (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.
Post update
Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women).
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Mayumi Pacheco tries a through ball, but Remi Allen is caught offside.
Post update
Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.
Post update
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).
Goal!
Goal! Reading Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.