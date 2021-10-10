The FA Women's Super League
Reading WomenReading Women3Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Reading Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2Bryson
  • 14Cooper
  • 5Evans
  • 11Harding
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 19Chaplen
  • 23Rowe
  • 10Dowie
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 4Peplow
  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 28Woodham
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 3Sargeant
  • 6Asante
  • 33Pacheco
  • 8Arthur
  • 10Petzelberger
  • 7Lehmann
  • 4Allen
  • 22Hayles
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah

Substitutes

  • 5N'Dow
  • 12Hutton
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 20Davison
  • 21Ewers
  • 23Rogers
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shania Hayles.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Shania Hayles (Aston Villa Women).

  4. Post update

    Natasha Harding (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Remi Allen (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  8. Post update

    Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Brooke Chaplen (Reading Women).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Mayumi Pacheco tries a through ball, but Remi Allen is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Evans (Reading Women).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mayumi Pacheco with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Natasha Harding.

  17. Post update

    Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Faye Bryson (Reading Women).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Reading Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0. Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Amalie Eikeland.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Deanna Cooper.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women44001621412
2Chelsea Women54011751212
3Tottenham Women540162412
4Man Utd Women5311109110
5Brighton Women53029459
6West Ham Women42117347
7Aston Villa Women521249-57
8Everton Women420269-36
9Man City Women5113711-44
10Reading Women5104310-73
11B'ham City Women4004111-100
12Leicester City Women5005213-110
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories