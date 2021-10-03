Xisco Munoz: Watford sack manager after poor spell

Xisco Munoz sends messages on pitch to his Watford players
Xisco Munoz was appointed manager at Watford in December

Watford have sacked their manager Xisco Munoz after 10 months in the job.

The 41-year-old Spaniard helped win promotion to the Premier League last season after joining in December 2020.

Watford are 14th with seven points from seven games and Munoz's last match in charge was Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Leeds United.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving," the club said.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."

Watford have had five managers in two years and there has been no indication of who they will turn to next.

Munoz is the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season.

Munoz disappointed by Watford performance in Leeds defeat

Watford had started their first season back in the top flight well with a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in their opener.

The club also knocked Crystal Palace out of the Carabao Cup in the second round.

However, results started to slip with just two league wins in the seven fixtures played this season and they made a third-round exit from the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 defeat to Stoke in September.

Watford will next play after the international break against Liverpool on 16 October in a league fixture.

  • Comment posted by Wayne Smith , today at 11:20

    Gets promoted to the prem, and has the club outside the relegation places, with two wins already, and they're actually doing better than probably many had thought they would be at this moment.

    Baffling decision.

    • Reply posted by Irene, today at 11:25

      Irene replied:
      Two wins mask the teams performances. We have been awful and we are very unlikely to get more than 3 points out of the next 8 games. We needed to have alot more points by now to have any chance of staying up.

  • Comment posted by Henrys underpants, today at 11:23

    Shocker! Another manager sacked at Watford.

    The board hired yet another manager that they shortly thereafter felt could not do the job - evidence clearly suggests they don’t know what they’re doing…

    Incompetents.

    • Reply posted by samueljx, today at 11:33

      samueljx replied:
      Say what you like but every time they do this it works.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:20

    They were poor against us yesterday but this, once again for Watford, seems ridiculously harsh. They're 14th after seven games which is fine for a newly promoted club.

    The Watford manager's office really is a revolving door.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Out Xisco Munoz. In Quique Sanchez Flores. You heard it here first guys

  • Comment posted by RobJonesgoodknee, today at 11:20

    Wow. Thought they'd done ok so far, especially given the performances of some of the more established teams.

    Owners with unrealistic expectations again.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 12:12

      Commentier replied:
      “Watford Sack Manager” is now a journalist keyboard shortcut via Ctrl+F6

  • Comment posted by xxxxxxxcc, today at 11:21

    Remember its only 3 Watfraud managers to Xmas !

    • Reply posted by John T, today at 12:10

      John T replied:
      Shouldn't laugh but that's actually funny.

  • Comment posted by Chris r, today at 11:24

    So that’s what, 17 managers in 10 years? I really don’t know what the owners are expecting with a turnover like that.

    • Reply posted by Adi, today at 11:28

      Adi replied:
      I'd like a job like that. three year contract, get paid out, 10 months work

  • Comment posted by Miffsky, today at 11:28

    Another laughable decision from a completely clueless owner.

  • Comment posted by KingCarlos, today at 11:22

    And there is me thinking Watford was doing OK compared to Norwich, Newcastle and Burnley

    • Reply posted by Theendisnigh, today at 11:45

      Theendisnigh replied:
      Not with the teams we have played BUT the summer recruitment was shocking again and he has taken the blame!!

  • Comment posted by Stevo60, today at 11:24

    A bit rough on the fella, Watford (IMO) denied a perfectly good goal yesterday and are clear of the bottom 3! The board are changing managers with far too much regularity! Seriously who would want to manage them!

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 11:42

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Anyone who wants to earn a guaranteed couple of million quid...and qualifies for the role?

  • Comment posted by blue_ric, today at 11:21

    And that is the manager merry-go-round at Watford. No time, no chance. Good luck Xisco.

  • Comment posted by SteepleBlade, today at 11:21

    "Watford sack manager", hardly headline news as we've heard it so often!

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:24

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      I think every football correspondent just has it on copy and paste.

  • Comment posted by idontlikefootball, today at 11:20

    madness

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 11:24

    And I bet Watford still wouldn't touch Solskjaer if he was available.

    • Reply posted by slayer, today at 12:01

      slayer replied:
      Yeah, the man who got his team 2nd in the league through a team he built last season. Beating the likes of Chelsea and klopp.

  • Comment posted by Lennylion, today at 11:19

    Wrong sacking. It should have been Bruce!

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:23

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Nah Bruce shouldn't be sacked. His employment continues to be hilarious.

  • Comment posted by Jobyfox, today at 11:28

    It’s what Watford do.

    Nothing to see here……

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 12:09

      Nick replied:
      Exactly, because of who we are there is no real publicity on how the club is run so we get I'll informed reactions. For a start he is a Coach and only has part input into player recruitment, se ond the owners operate in the Italian football culture where changing the coach early is not unusual. Watford fans watching the last few games understand why they acted.

  • Comment posted by Doody, today at 11:21

    Madness !! he was doing quite well , some very interesting signings too . Idiots in charge , maybe they deserve relegation on the back of that ridiculous decision.

    • Reply posted by Paarth, today at 11:33

      Paarth replied:
      I didn't really want them to be promoted again so soon because this was inevitable. Feel bad for Watford fans but the quick promotion only justifies this manager model the owners believe in

  • Comment posted by Thats what she said, today at 11:26

    Bizarre decision. Decent enough start to the season for a newly promoted club. Sadly, Watford will never have stable future with their trigger happy owners.

  • Comment posted by Kelvin Jackson, today at 11:24

    He got them promoted. Just getting them settled in the Premier league. Not doing bad strange time for a sacking. Suppose the owners have history of this big time.

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 11:27

    Why would anyone want to take the job at Watford ?
    The Owners/Board have no respect for the very Contracts they draw up and sign !
    Was it 2 or 3 years ago that Watford sacked 2 managers before they had played half a season ?
    How do these clowns pass the Leagues 'fit and proper person's test' to own a Club ?
    Maybe it's time to have an annual Contract Window each Summer for Manager's too ?

    • Reply posted by ffc me, today at 11:32

      ffc me replied:
      Respect for the contract? You do realise they pay out the contract in full? Why would anyone take it? 2 years money for 6 months work….

  • Comment posted by only askin, today at 11:20

    You shouldnt be sacked just because you lose to leeds

    • Reply posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 11:49

      Stealth Tax BBC replied:
      And Stoke!

