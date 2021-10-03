Last updated on .From the section Watford

Welcome back to the Premier League, Ranieri

Watford have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz on Sunday.

The Italian, 69, returns to the Premier League which he famously won with Leicester in 2015-16, having left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.

It is the 14th managerial change under Watford's owners, the Pozzo family, since they took over in 2012.

Ranieri is charged with improving their league form as they sit 14th after taking seven points from seven games.

Watford's first match with their new manager in charge will be at home against Liverpool on Saturday, 16 October.

Ranieri has a wealth of experience with Watford being the 21st club he has taken charge of in his 35-year managerial career. In that time he has won eight trophies, including the 1995-96 Coppa Italia with Fiorentina, 2004-05 Super Cup with Valencia and the 2015-16 Premier League title with Leicester.

He is familiar with the English top flight through Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham.

Ranieri is held in high regard at Leicester but he was sacked in 2017 after a run of poor results saw the club just one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left in the 2016-17 season.

From Leicester he took a season away from the Premier League, in Nantes, before returning to take charge of Fulham in 2018. He only lasted 106 days as the Cottagers sacked him with the club facing relegation.

