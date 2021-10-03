Claudio Ranieri: Watford appoint former Leicester boss as new manager

Last updated on .From the section Watfordcomments70

Welcome back to the Premier League, Ranieri

Watford have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new manager after sacking Xisco Munoz on Sunday.

The Italian, 69, returns to the Premier League which he famously won with Leicester in 2015-16, having left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.

It is the 14th managerial change under Watford's owners, the Pozzo family, since they took over in 2012.

Ranieri is charged with improving their league form as they sit 14th after taking seven points from seven games.

Watford's first match with their new manager in charge will be at home against Liverpool on Saturday, 16 October.

Ranieri has a wealth of experience with Watford being the 21st club he has taken charge of in his 35-year managerial career. In that time he has won eight trophies, including the 1995-96 Coppa Italia with Fiorentina, 2004-05 Super Cup with Valencia and the 2015-16 Premier League title with Leicester.

He is familiar with the English top flight through Chelsea, Leicester City and Fulham.

Ranieri is held in high regard at Leicester but he was sacked in 2017 after a run of poor results saw the club just one point above the relegation zone with 13 matches left in the 2016-17 season.

From Leicester he took a season away from the Premier League, in Nantes, before returning to take charge of Fulham in 2018. He only lasted 106 days as the Cottagers sacked him with the club facing relegation.

More to follow.

How to follow Watford on the BBC bannerWatford banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by cml, today at 17:21

    He'll be sacked before he's out of quarantine...

  • Comment posted by DBMWalker, today at 17:20

    Out by Christmas Watford are a disgrace

  • Comment posted by SLB, today at 17:20

    I love all these armchair plastic fans of clubs they’ve never been to, accusing the Pozzos, owners of football clubs for four decades, that they know nothing of football.
    You be as happy with your yank owners or sheik owners or dodgy Rusky owners as much as you like. They couldn’t give two (insert word here) for you or your club (their plaything/cash cow).

  • Comment posted by Waynes World, today at 17:20

    Just when I thought things were getting cloudier n rainier for Watford, they get Claudio Ranieri

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 17:20

    I wonder how long will he last? Will he still be there one year from today?

  • Comment posted by 007PUFC, today at 17:20

    He'll be gone by the start of the new year. Wonder if Watford's owners have ever thought their speed dating approach to managers is the issue and not the managers themselves.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 17:19

    What a fantastic appointment. He is a great manager who never got the respect he deserved. Imagine if he even has the slightest success he had at Leicester.

  • Comment posted by PragueImp, today at 17:19

    Who is favourite to take over in the New Year?!

  • Comment posted by FourthD, today at 17:19

    This has the makings of the best feel good, true, but you would never believe it mini series. Immagine he wins something with them, the BBC will be making a 3 part mini series… I Claudio, Gladiator… if they go down a 45 minute mocumentary… et tu Watford.

  • Comment posted by GreatCharacter, today at 17:19

    Watford sack manager whilst 14th, 7 points, 7 games.

    Let that sink in..

    • Reply posted by SLB, today at 17:20

      SLB replied:
      Have you seen us play? No.

  • Comment posted by Garry, today at 17:19

    Seriously !

  • Comment posted by Wut, today at 17:18

    I look forward to him doing a pretty decent job before being unceremoniously sacked by their clueless owners in about 6 months time.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 17:18

    He will be forgotten by Christmas

  • Comment posted by DodgyGeezer, today at 17:18

    Watford to win the league 👍

  • Comment posted by Foresta, today at 17:18

    What is going on at WFC ? What a farce, but yet another example of foreign owners who want to buy instant success, knowing nothing about football. I have a great regard for your club and feel sorry for all of your fans. I can't help but wonder what Graham Taylor wouid make of this - a real man and wonderful representative. Where's Elton ? Best of luck from a Forest fan.

  • Comment posted by Fool and his thoughts, today at 17:18

    If Ranieri could cause Gary Lineker to present MotD in his underpants when Leicester won could he cause Elton John to perform a concert in his?

  • Comment posted by icelticghost, today at 17:17

    Who the fvvk cares leicester was a one off the odds on him doing that again are about 100000000000-1. Why did they even sack the other fvvking manager anyway its only watford.

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 17:17

    This is definitely going to end well. Definitely.

  • Comment posted by Chelmsford Reds MUFC, today at 17:17

    Hope he smashes Leicester after the treatment they gave him.

  • Comment posted by Meggymunkles, today at 17:17

    Watford will sack him this season for winning the league but not the fa cup.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport