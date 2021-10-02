Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell, Steve Clarke
Rangers are leading the transfer race for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell as manager Steven Gerrard plots a January move for the 26-year-old. (Scottish Sun)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is ready to raid Japan again in January after the success of striker Kyogo Furuhashi. (Daily Record)
Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara didn't get a chance at Arsenal chance but his £10m price tag proves he was destined for stardom, says Hibs goalkeeper Matt Macey, who will face his old team-mate today at Ibrox. (Daily Record)
Full-back Borna Barisic calls on Rangers to show their champions credentials as they prepare to host unbeaten Hibernian. (Herald)
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels both he and Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou have felt more heat for indifferent starts to the season because they learned their coaching trades outside Scotland. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown won't think about former club Celtic once the whistle blows for today's game at Pittodrie, says former team-mate Joe Ledley. (Scottish Sun)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander insists VAR can't come soon enough as he criticises Hearts' 'non penalty' in Saturday's defeat at Tynecastle. (Daily Record)
"I still think there's more improvement to come, so what's not to be optimistic about," says Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroes Islands. (Scotsman)
But Steve Clarke also issues Scotland with a warning over Israel goal-machine Eran Zahavi and his fellow forwards. (Herald)
Norway and Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer says "a lot of Scotch pies and haggis" helped him bulk up as a youth with Celtic. (Scottish Sun)