Brendan Galloway's late challenge on Lasse Sorensen appeared to be outside the penalty area

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says a poor refereeing decision against Lincoln cost them the chance to move into the top two places in League One.

Brendan Galloway brought down Lasse Sorensen for a penalty in the final minute, with replays suggesting the foul was outside the penalty area.

Anthony Scully converted the resulting spot kick to secure a 2-2 draw.

"It wasn't the right decision. We've looked at it back, it's outside the box," Lowe said after the game.

"It's a foul, I'll have that, Brendan wins the first one, doesn't win the second one and the kid buys it and throws himself into the penalty box.

"I'm not criticising the player, and I'm not criticising anyone, but it's the wrong decision.

"When you come to places like Lincoln you can't get those decisions wrong."

Despite the disappointment of not taking all three points, the Pilgrims are still in their highest league position since they were relegated from the Championship in 2010 as they moved up to third in the table, two points off the top two places.

They have not lost a league game since the opening day of the season - a 10-game unbeaten run - and in eight-goal Ryan Hardie have the second-highest goalscorer in League One.

"I'm pleased with the lads, pleased with the way they played, how they opened them up," added Lowe.

"Their keeper was fantastic and made a few fantastic saves, we could have been 3-0 up at half time.

"I'm pleased with the effort, desire and commitment of the boys and the patterns of play - how we played was terrific, I thought we opened them up quite well. But I definitely thought our lads deserved three points.

"There's not many teams that'll come to Lincoln and go right on the front foot with them as they're a good team.

"The Portsmouth game and the Lincoln game, we need to be taking maximum points to keep driving and keep getting to the top end of the table.

"We should have an extra two points, but for a decision that's gone against us.

"Seven hundred fans travelled to see a performance that was worthy of three points, but for a decision that's gone against us."