Hearts and Motherwell got their first wins of the SWPL1 season as Glasgow City thumped Spartans to remain at the league summit.

City scored nine goals without reply at Broadwood, with Lauren Davidson and Aoife Colvill both scoring twice.

Hearts are up to seventh after coming from two goals down to beat Aberdeen 3-2 at the Balmoral Stadium.

Motherwell, meanwhile, hammered Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton 3-0.

Celtic remain City's nearest rivals after a 6-0 thumping of Partick Thistle, in which Charlie Wellings scored a hat-trick, adding to goals from Kathleen McGovern, Maria Olafsdottir and Shen Mengyu.

Fran Alonso's side are level on points with City but trail on goal difference.

And Zoe Ness' second-half strike means Rangers are just a point behind their Glasgow rivals with a game in hand as thy defeated Hibernian 1-0.

Hearts looked set for another defeat after Eva Thomson and Louise Brown had Aberdeen 2-0 up inside 20 minutes.

But Amelie Birse and Monica Forsyth scored either side of the interval for the Edinburgh side, before Birse added a third on 70 minutes to ultimately give them victory.

And in the Lanarkshire derby, Leanne Crichton opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Motherwell, before Lori Gardner added a spectacular second on the stroke of half-time.

Academy graduate Jemma Hughes fired home the third in the second half to secure a first league win.