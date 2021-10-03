Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls has never lost a competitive game at their Springfield Stadium home since being formed in 2019

Chertsey Town beat Jersey Bulls 1-0 in the FA Cup third qualifying round to inflict a first-ever competitive home defeat on the islanders.

Jay Gasson's 33rd-minute strike put the visitors ahead as Chertsey were denied a second by Bulls' goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet shortly before half time.

The Bulls' keeper kept his side in it after the break with two fine saves.

Jay Giles, Kieran Lester, Jake Price and Lorne Bickley all had late efforts as Jersey tried in vain to score.

Eighth-tier Chertsey ended the islanders' first-ever FA Cup campaign two matches short of the first round.

The islanders - who began in the extra preliminary round in August - were only formed in 2019 and had scored 24 goals in six matches to be the competition's top-scorers.