Last updated on .From the section Football

Robert Page has taken charge of 16 Wales games in the continued absence of manager Ryan Giggs

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Estonia v Wales Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn Date: Monday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Match of the Day Wales on BBC One Wales from 22:35 BST.

Wales have vowed to go all-out in attack in Monday's World Cup qualifier away against Estonia to avoid a repeat of last month's goalless draw.

With automatic qualification all but impossible, the play-offs are Wales' only realistic hope of making it to Qatar next year.

Wales are third in Group E, trailing second-placed Czech Republic on goal difference, but with a game in hand.

"We need to go for it from the first minute," said manager Robert Page.

"The players you'll see on the pitch will be down to what we did at the back end of the game [in Friday's 2-2 draw] against the Czech Republic. You'll see our intent.

"You'll see we'll have players on the pitch that can get us goals."

Only group winners qualify automatically and, with an eight-point lead, only the unlikeliest sequence of results can stop leaders Belgium from finishing first.

Wales are already effectively guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their success in the Nations League, but finishing second in this World Cup qualifying group could secure a more favourable draw in that knockout stage.

Wales' draw with the Czech Republic in Prague was a thrilling encounter in which the visitors missed several chances to score a winner.

"We could be sat here with six points [from the past two games] and instead we've got two and that's frustrating," said Page, whose side were held to a disappointing goalless draw by Estonia in September's reverse fixture.

"There's always room for improvement. We've given ourselves a chance, it's in our hands."

Team news

Wales have no new injury concerns following their draw in Prague.

They remain without captain Gareth Bale, Ben Davies, David Brooks, Tom Lockyer and Rhys Norrington-Davies due to injury and illness.

Full-back Connor Roberts and attacking midfielder Harry Wilson could be challenging for a start against Estonia after impressing from the bench against the Czechs.

"I don't think [there will be] too many surprises with team selection, the way we finished and how strong we were against the Czechs," Page added.

"The chances we had when we dominated the game, we'll factor that in.

"We've set the bar high now and we have to match those standards game in, game out."

Estonia will be without 17-goal striker Henri Anier and midfielder Vladislav Kreida as both collected second tournament yellow cards in Friday's 2-0 win over Belarus.

Experienced defender Sander Puri is again sidelined.

Match stats