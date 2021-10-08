Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales beat Bulgaria 4-0 in their previous outing of their qualifying campaign

Wales suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for Uefa U21 Euro 2023 with defeat by Moldova in Orhei.

Manager Paul Bodin saw his side suffer the second loss of their campaign with Dinis Ieseanu's early goal the difference.

Jack Vale saw a superb shot saved in the dying moments as Wales were denied a point.

The hosts and Wales swapped places in their group with Moldova rising to third and Wales dropping to fourth.

Wales travel to Nijmegen to face the Netherlands on Tuesday, 12 October hoping to make amends.