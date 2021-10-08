Russia U21 1-0 Northern Ireland U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

John Schofield's side have three points from their opening three fixtures

Northern Ireland Under-21s suffered the second defeat of their European Championship qualifying campaign as they went down 1-0 away to Russia.

Danila Prokhin scored the winning goal of the game in the 16th minute.

Ollie Webber excelled in goal while Trai Hume, Sam McClelland and John McGovern went close for John Schofield's team.

Northern Ireland lost their opening game 4-1 to Malta in September, before beating Slovakia 1-0.

Their next match is away to Spain on Tuesday.