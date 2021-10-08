Russia U21 1-0 Northern Ireland U21

Match ends, Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Northern Ireland Under-21s suffered the second defeat of their European Championship qualifying campaign as they went down 1-0 away to Russia.
Danila Prokhin scored the winning goal of the game in the 16th minute.
Ollie Webber excelled in goal while Trai Hume, Sam McClelland and John McGovern went close for John Schofield's team.
Northern Ireland lost their opening game 4-1 to Malta in September, before beating Slovakia 1-0.
Their next match is away to Spain on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Russia U21
Formation 5-3-2
- 23Borisko
- 2KornyushinSubstituted forSuleymanovat 85'minutes
- 5Prokhin
- 6LitvinovBooked at 7mins
- 17SiljanovBooked at 75mins
- 15Stepanov
- 8MaradishviliBooked at 53minsSubstituted forMukhinat 55'minutes
- 18UmiarovSubstituted forKravtsovat 88'minutes
- 20KarapuzovSubstituted forIgnatovat 45'minutes
- 21Prutsev
- 9Tyukavin
Substitutes
- 1Budachev
- 4Kuzmichev
- 7Mukhin
- 10Ignatov
- 11Suleymanov
- 14Kravtsov
- 16Khlusevich
- 19Folmer
- 22Bozhenov
Northern Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Webber
- 2HumeBooked at 63mins
- 3Donnelly
- 4Balmer
- 5McClelland
- 10McCalmont
- 6Galbraith
- 7ScottSubstituted forCousin-Dawsonat 79'minutes
- 17Conn-ClarkeSubstituted forBoyd-Munceat 63'minutes
- 19WaideSubstituted forO'Neillat 63'minutes
- 21LaneSubstituted forMcGovernat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dunne
- 8Boyd-Munce
- 9O'Neill
- 11Baggley
- 13McClelland
- 14McGovern
- 15Cousin-Dawson
- 18Johnston
- 20Smyth
- Referee:
- Luka Bilbija
Second Half ends, Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Substitution, Russia U21. Kirill Kravtsov replaces Nail Umiarov.
Substitution, Russia U21. Timur Suleymanov replaces Daniil Kornyushin.
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Finn Cousin-Dawson replaces Jack Scott.
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. John McGovern replaces Paddy Lane.
Aleksandr Siljanov (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Caolan Boyd-Munce replaces Chris Conn-Clarke.
Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Paul O'Neill replaces Ryan Waide.
Trai Hume (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Russia U21. Maksim Mukhin replaces Konstantin Maradishvili.
Konstantin Maradishvili (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Russia U21. Mikhail Ignatov replaces Vladislav Karapuzov.
Second Half begins Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.
First Half ends, Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0.
Goal! Russia U21 1, Northern Ireland U21 0. Danila Prokhin (Russia U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruslan Litvinov.
Ruslan Litvinov (Russia U21) is shown the yellow card.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.