Last updated on .From the section Wales

Will Vaulks (L) and Ben Cabango (R) played in Wales friendly defeat against England in October 2020

Wales manager Robert Page has called up Will Vaulks and Ben Cabango for the World Cup qualifiers against Czech Republic and Estonia.

The pair replace Sheffield United's Rhys Norrington-Davies and Luton Town's Tom Lockyer who have withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Swansea defender Cabango was omitted from the original squad having missed last month's games due to Covid-19.

For Cardiff City midfielder Vaulks it is a first call up since Oct 2020.

The 28-year-old, who has six Wales caps, admitted in March there were doubts over his international future, after being overlooked for the opening World Cup qualifiers having also been left out of November 2020's Nations League games.

Vaulks - who qualifies for Wales via his mother - was subsequently omitted from the squad for the Euro 2020 finals.

Wales play Czech Republic in Prague on Friday, 8 October, followed by another away qualifier against Estonia on Monday, 11 October.

They sit third in their qualifying group for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, level on points with the Czechs but nine points behind leaders Belgium.

Page suffered a long list of withdrawals from last month's squad for a friendly in Finland and qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

Aaron Ramsey was amongst those to drop out last month but Page said on unveiling his latest selection that he expected the Juventus midfielder would not be forced out of this current squad.

Ramsey however has missed the Italian club's last two matches, reportedly with 'muscle fatigue'.

Wales will be without captain Gareth Bale who has not played for Real Madrid since the last international window because of a serious hamstring tear.