Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 2, Luxembourg U21 0.
Goals from Joshua Kayode and Conor Coventry gave the Republic of Ireland Under-21s a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg in their European Championship qualifier in Dublin.
Rotherham forward Kayode put Jim Crawford's side on course for victory at Tallaght when he turned in from close range on 18 minutes after being teed up by Tyreik Wright.
Captain Coventry doubled the lead from the penalty spot on 64 minutes after a foul on debutant Liam Kerrigan and the Republic lie in third in Group F.
Substitute Conor Noss twice went close to increasing Ireland's lead in a convincing display.
The Irish sit three points behind Sweden and two back from Italy, but with a game in hand on the leaders. They travel to Montenegro on Tuesday.
Line-ups
R. of Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Maher
- 2O'Connor
- 13O'Brien
- 4McGuinnessBooked at 59mins
- 3Bagan
- 17TierneySubstituted forNoßat 70'minutes
- 7KilkennySubstituted forDevoyat 87'minutes
- 6Coventry
- 14KerriganSubstituted forGilbertat 87'minutes
- 9KayodeSubstituted forFergusonat 70'minutes
- 18WrightBooked at 90minsSubstituted forMoranat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 5McEntee
- 8Noß
- 11Boyce
- 15Gilbert
- 19Ferguson
- 20Devoy
- 21Moran
- 22Whelan
- 23Odumuso
Luxembourg U21
Formation 5-3-2
- 1FoxBooked at 55mins
- 2BernardySubstituted forTorresat 65'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 4D'AnzicoBooked at 90mins
- 19Osmanovic
- 14SinnerSubstituted forBernardat 76'minutes
- 11Schmit
- 5Olesen
- 6LaticBooked at 67mins
- 3SacrasSubstituted forMonteiro de Oliveiraat 76'minutes
- 7RosslerBooked at 38minsSubstituted forTurpingat 65'minutes
- 13Kuete NsidjineBooked at 90minsSubstituted forErkusat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bernard
- 10Turping
- 12Martin
- 15Baiverlin
- 16Monteiro de Oliveira
- 17Torres
- 18Erkus
- 20Semedo Monteiro
- Referee:
- Besfort Kasumi
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 2, Luxembourg U21 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Andrew Moran replaces Tyreik Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Emre Erkus replaces Dylan Kuete Nsidjine.
Booking
Tyreik Wright (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kevin D'Anzico (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Dylan Kuete Nsidjine (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Dawson Devoy replaces Gavin Kilkenny.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Alex Gilbert replaces Liam Kerrigan.
Booking
Yohann Torres (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Diogo Monteiro de Oliveira replaces Alexandre Sacras.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Gary Bernard replaces Fränz Sinner.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Conor Noß replaces Ross Tierney.
Substitution
Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Evan Ferguson replaces Joshua Kayode.
Booking
Irvin Latic (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Yohann Torres replaces Loris Bernardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Luxembourg U21. Selim Turping replaces Noah Rossler.
Post update
Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 2, Luxembourg U21 0. Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Mark McGuinness (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lucas Fox (Luxembourg U21) is shown the yellow card.