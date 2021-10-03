Last updated on .From the section Derby

Krystian Bielik was stretchered off in the 36th minute of last season's home game against Bristol City

Derby County hope injured Krystian Bielik and Colin Kazim-Richards will be fit to return later this month.

Poland defender Bielik, 23, has not played since January following cruciate ligament surgery.

Kazim-Richards, who was last season's top scorer, suffered an Achilles injury against Peterborough on 14 August.

The 35-year-old will provide Wayne Rooney with an extra attacking option as they look to avoid relegation despite a 12-point deduction.

"Colin will be back taking part with us maybe a week after the international break," Rooney told BBC Radio Derby.

"Krystian similar, maybe a little bit earlier than that."

"Colin with his experience, and Krystian with his quality and enthusiasm, it'll be good to have the two of them back."

Derby, who are seven points from safety following Saturday's draw with Swansea, will be away to Preston North End in their next game on 16 October.