Tempers flared after a challenge between Mansfield's Tyrese Sinclair and Leyton Orient's Theo Archibald

Leyton Orient and Mansfield Town have been fined £1,000 each by the Football Association for their players' improper conduct during their League Two game.

Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair was sent off for violent conduct in the goalless draw on 25 September.

His team-mate Rhys Oates was also booked for his part in a melee which followed, along with Orient players Alex Mitchell and Shadrach Ogie.

Both clubs were deemed to have failed to control their players.

Referee Ben Speedie showed a total of five yellow cards, as well as the red for Sinclair, who kicked out at Orient forward Theo Archibald in the 85th minute.

Both clubs accepted the standard penalty after being charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.