Cardiff City signed Lee Tomlin from Bristol City for £2.9m in 2017

Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin has left the club by mutual consent.

The 32-year-old was once a key player for Cardiff but injuries mean he has not played since October 2020.

Tomlin was Cardiff's creative heartbeat during the 2019-20 season, scoring eight league goals and providing 10 assists as the Welsh side reached the Championship play-offs.

But he made only five appearances last season and has not featured at all in this campaign.

Tomlin's contract, which was extended last year, was due to expire at the end of this season.

