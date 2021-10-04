Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Gavin Whyte celebrates scoring on his NI debut against Israel in 2018

Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte will miss the World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Cardiff City player, who is on loan at Oxford United, has scored three goals in his 20 international appearances.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is also set to be without striker Shayne Lavery.

Lavery injured a hamstring while playing for Blackpool on Saturday.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said the former Linfield forward was "99.9%" certain to miss the qualifiers.

Northern Ireland face Switzerland on Saturday before visiting Bulgaria three days later.

Both games are vital contests with Baraclough's side three points behind the second-placed Swiss in Group C and level with Bulgaria, with Italy leading the table by six points

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann is also a doubt for the games after being forced off with a knock in the early stages of Saturday's defeat away to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Whyte and Oxford team-mate Marcus McGuane both missed Saturday's win at Sheffield Wednesday after testing positive for Covid.