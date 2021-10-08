Queen of the South v Partick Thistle

Queen of SthQueen of the South0Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Brynn
- 20Nditi
- 5McKay
- 13Debayo
- 22Johnston
- 33Gibson
- 14Liddle
- 3Cooper
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 10Connelly
- 7Paton
Substitutes
- 6Cochrane
- 8Todd
- 9Roy
- 15McGrory
- 16East
- 17Joseph
- 25Dunn
- 30Cowie
- 49Soares Junior
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sneddon
- 18Akinola
- 16McKenna
- 3Holt
- 33Hendrie
- 23Docherty
- 6Turner
- 11Smith
- 10Rudden
- 7Tiffoney
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 2Foster
- 8Bannigan
- 14Gordon
- 17Murray
- 19MacIver
- 28McCready
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamPartick Thistle
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2