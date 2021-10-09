Elgin City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

ElginElgin City1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McHale
- 2Spark
- 5Grivosti
- 4McHardy
- 3MacPhee
- 10MacEwan
- 6Mailer
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 11Dingwall
- 9O'Keefe
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Cooney
- 15Wilson
- 16Allen
- 17Lawrence
- 18Sopel
- 19Machado
- 20Little
Inverness CT
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 21MacKay
- 2Duffy
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 3Harper
- 23McAlear
- 4Welsh
- 12MacGregor
- 11Sutherland
- 9Mckay
- 16Jamieson
Substitutes
- 1Ridgers
- 10Doran
- 18Allardice
- 19Duku
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
Home TeamElginAway TeamInverness CT
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
