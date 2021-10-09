Scottish Challenge Cup
ElginElgin City1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Elgin City v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McHale
  • 2Spark
  • 5Grivosti
  • 4McHardy
  • 3MacPhee
  • 10MacEwan
  • 6Mailer
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 11Dingwall
  • 9O'Keefe

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Cooney
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Allen
  • 17Lawrence
  • 18Sopel
  • 19Machado
  • 20Little

Inverness CT

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 21MacKay
  • 2Duffy
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 3Harper
  • 23McAlear
  • 4Welsh
  • 12MacGregor
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9Mckay
  • 16Jamieson

Substitutes

  • 1Ridgers
  • 10Doran
  • 18Allardice
  • 19Duku
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2
