Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical19:45Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Venue: New Douglas Park

Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT8611104619
2Kilmarnock851294516
3Arbroath84311661015
4Raith Rovers84221410414
5Partick Thistle84041713412
6Queen of Sth8305912-39
7Ayr8224712-58
8Hamilton8224815-78
9Morton8134712-56
10Dunfermline8044413-94
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport