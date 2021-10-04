Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Dundee United have submitted evidence to Scottish football's governing bodies they believe corroborates alleged racist language towards Jeando Fuchs.

The club launched an investigation after Fuchs said he was abused during Saturday's Scottish Premiership match with Ross County.

Findings have now been submitted to the Scottish FA and SPFL.

County said on Sunday they believed "no racist language had been used, however swearing and foul language had been".

The alleged incident took place just after Ilmari Niskanen's goal in United's 1-0 win.

Following the match, Tangerines head coach Thomas Courts held an anti-racism t-shirt in front of the visiting supporters at Tannadice.

In a statement detailing their stance released by County on Sunday, chief executive Steven Ferguson said the club's safety officer had been in contact with United officials, stewards, and fans in the away end

And the Highland club said Courts' gesture after the game risked the safety of their supporters leaving the ground.