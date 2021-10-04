Transfers: Keep up to date with all the latest moves

Last updated on .From the section Football

Check out all the deals agreed this month.

4 October

International

Serge Aurier [Unattached - Paris St-Germain]

Transfers page archive

2021: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September

2020: January - February to July - August - September - October to December

2019: January - February to April - May - June - July - August - September - October to December

2018: January - February to May - June - July - August - September to December

The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League, Scottish Premiership and Women's Super League clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport