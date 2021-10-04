England: Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham added to Gareth Southgate's squad

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments94

Tammy Abraham celebrates with Jadon Sancho
Tammy Abraham scored his first England goal against Montenegro in 2019

Gareth Southgate has added Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham to his England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The pair will join up with the squad at St George's Park on Tuesday.

Chilwell's club team-mate Reece James has been ruled out through injury after Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said he was surprised by his selection.

England face Andorra away on 9 October followed by Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

The Three Lions are top of Group I heading into the penultimate international break of the year with 16 points from six games.

Chilwell, 24, has won 14 England caps and was part of the squad at Euro 2020. He will help bolster Southgate's defensive options with Harry Maguire and Trent-Alexander Arnold also ruled out.

Abraham left Chelsea to join Roma for £34m on a five-year deal in the summer and has scored four goals in 10 appearances for the Serie A club this season.

The 24-year-old scored in England's 7-0 win over Montenegro in 2019 and the last of his six international caps came against Iceland in November 2020.

Southgate recalled AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale when he announced his 23-man squad a week ago.

His decision to include 21-year-old right-back James prompted Tuchel to say it must be a "misunderstanding".

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:46

    Leys hope our gareth been doing his homework on how and when to use his subs. His incompetence in this cost us a semi win in world cup and three yrs later a euros win

  • Comment posted by FH, today at 18:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by FH, today at 18:40

    If the players are baffled by the squad selections think how the players must feel, even more so when the team is picked and they know that they would stand a better chance of winning with a more offensive line up. Why leave Bellingham out and why bring Chilwell in when it is obvious Southgate prefers Trippier and Shaw ahead of him and in an emergency Shaka has also shown he can play that role.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:35

    Neither WC game competitive so won't be watching. International football devalued and caps like confetti but that's they way it is folks.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 18:41

      Rob replied:
      Qualifiers have to be played to get through so to say it devalues international football is ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by sacktastic, today at 18:33

    Hmmm interesting....Ben Chilwell plays 1 average game and he gets a callup whereas other LBs Cresswell, Targatt etc who have been playing constantly at a high level doesnt get a mention! GS is really a clueless/lucky manager.
    Picks players who barely plays Stones, Lingard etc !!!

    • Reply posted by David Wilson, today at 18:37

      David Wilson replied:
      GS clearly pointed out his preference for those playing UCL games as that’s the type of opponent we’ll be expected to compete against so this shouldn’t be surprising.

  • Comment posted by Mr S Clarke, today at 18:32

    Who the are they anyway? We should have no problem beating them, they haven't won anything since 1966. Carlos Fandango

  • Comment posted by Liverpool Red, today at 18:29

    Great. Let’s stop the league for dull, meaningless internationals again.

    • Reply posted by Spenny, today at 18:40

      Spenny replied:
      Yea, England are too good to have to partake in pointless QUALIFIERS for the World Cup, they should automatically be in the Finals right...Sarcasm is free by the way...

  • Comment posted by drogsbreath, today at 18:27

    Southgate is proving himself to be the FA's PR darling but his negative tactics are alienating him from the fans. I think he's carried the baton about as far as he can but we need a progressive manager who can develop an attractive , attacking side that can also mount a serious challenge. He overloads the side with defensive minded players when we need a good balanced team.

    • Reply posted by CountVlad, today at 18:28

      CountVlad replied:
      No2 since Sir Alf himself……..

  • Comment posted by CountVlad, today at 18:27

    Biannual World Cups are needed

    • Reply posted by andrewparkeruk, today at 18:35

      andrewparkeruk replied:
      Twice a year! ‘Kin ‘ell

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:26

    I'm not a Chelsea fan but I'm genuinely happy to see Tammy back in the squad. He seems to be fully embracing the Roma culture.

    • Reply posted by drogsbreath, today at 18:33

      drogsbreath replied:
      Tammy is decent bloke and a useful squad member. But, sadly, he will never be one of Europe's greats or one that terrifies opponents ahead of the match in the way that a Lewandowski or even a Kane might do. He will poach the odd goal from close range but won't be busting nets from 25 yards. I like the player but I also have to recognise his limitations.

  • Comment posted by kopprophet, today at 18:25

    Southgate is just pragmatic enough to navigate qualifying groups and an easy opening round group in a tournament. But he will always lose to the first big team we come up against because he is simply not brave enough to win. Germany was his only big scalp and we were lucky to scrape by Columbia and other smaller nations.

    • Reply posted by in5wknaa, today at 18:34

      in5wknaa replied:
      Ah the positivity of an England supporter… we just love to complain don’t we, the worst thing we could do is actually win something then people might actually have to smile

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 18:25

    I hope just before ko against Andorra the United players wont suddenly have to withdraw and go back to Old Trafford for a very late penalty kick against Everton.. awarded as a result of their appeals to UEFA & the European Court of Human Rights for not getting one on Saturday as normal
    I fancy us to beat Andorra even if Southgate plays 5-3-2 or 6-4-0.. if he's that adventurous even

  • Comment posted by julzyboy, today at 18:24

    The minnows like San Marino, Andorra, Faroe Islands & Gibraltar should have their own groups and the winners of those groups would then play the likes of England, Italy etc

    • Reply posted by kopprophet, today at 18:26

      kopprophet replied:
      All nations are equal - you can't punish them for being smaller or having less resources.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 18:23

    Ron Benson of Plymouth Argyle should be on stand-by!

  • Comment posted by AndyP, today at 18:22

    So Chilwell, hardly played this season, gets a call up. Absolutely barmy. For crying out loud Mr. Southgate, pick players in form, not your favourite little pals.

    • Reply posted by Gorton Road 19, today at 18:24

      Gorton Road 19 replied:
      But it’s ok for Lingard to hardly play and get a call up?

  • Comment posted by JUAN_KERR, today at 18:20

    Southgate is still dining on beating 1 half decent team over 2 tournaments (the german team was pretty poor, but still half decent - but theres not been 1 single victory against a comparable team)

    Its like belgium, theyre both throwing away a decenty set of players by having second rate managers. Italy by comparison, get a decent manager and win a trophy 2 years after failing to qualify

    • Reply posted by Washingupdone, today at 18:25

      Washingupdone replied:
      so true, few can see it. Not winning was under performing with our squad

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 18:16

    Why call up Abraham .... Kane will want to fill his boots against Andorra after his 'world class' performance against Maru!

    Can Chillwell play righback? Because Shaw and Trippier cover the left

    • Reply posted by Sunderland Tony, today at 18:21

      Sunderland Tony replied:
      To be fair to Gareth a squad is not complete unless he has 7 full backs

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 18:16

    European Cup winners -well deserved.

  • Comment posted by Sunderland Tony, today at 18:16

    Another striker? Why? We only ever play Kane even if he's not on form or has a leg hanging off

    • Reply posted by rodjburns, today at 18:22

      rodjburns replied:
      His leg hanging is there to claim free kicks and penalties. Kane goes down like Sterling, Bruno Fernandez, Saha and Dan James. Big man goes down way too easily

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 18:15

    Yawn, who cares all these breaks just feel like making the real football so stop start stop start. Imagine this nonsense but with a World Cup every 2 years and Euros on top of that. Only thing Wenger said was just having a dedicated 4 week window for internationals to be played and get it all done at once. Stop with these endless breaks to PL season

    • Reply posted by JamesDeansSeatbelt, today at 18:18

      JamesDeansSeatbelt replied:
      I don’t want. WC every 2 years but in fairness one of the things about that plan is confining intl football to 2 windows (Oct and summer). Less qualifiers.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport