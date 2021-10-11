Paddy McNair goes close for Northern Ireland in the draw with Bulgaria earlier this year

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough believes Bulgaria will be desperate to bounce back in the World Cup qualifier after a shock defeat by Lithuania.

NI eased to a 4-1 win over Lithuania earlier in the campaign but the Group C basement side overcame the Bulgaria 3-1 on Saturday.

Third place is the realistic target for both Bulgaria and NI.

"They're coming into this game like a wounded animal so will be eager to a get a win," said Baraclough.

The teams are locked on five points and it's a crucial game in terms of securing third place and a better seeding for future tournaments.

"Bulgaria are a young side and they are trying to evolve as a team. They picked up some really favourable results earlier in the group and they'll be wanting to get back on track," he added.

"It doesn't get much tougher than Germany and the Netherlands (in Euro 2020 qualifying) and then Italy and Switzerland now. They were the two seeds in pot two and it's always going to be a tough ask.

Ian Baraclough was appointed Northern Ireland manager in June last year

"You hope that next time you put yourself in a position where the rankings are a little bit more favourable, you get a more favourable draw, though there are no easy games and even if you get that favourable draw you still have to take care of business."

Northern Ireland were held to a goalless draw by Bulgaria in Belfast in March and it is expected to be another close encounter on Tuesday night.

Baraclough's side boast a good recent record on the road with three wins in their last five away games - as many wins as they had managed across their previous 17 away internationals.

Northern Ireland are also seeking a positive response after Saturday's controversial 2-0 defeat by Switzerland left them six points adrift off second place and the chance to qualify for the finals in Qatar.

Baraclough said the decision to send off Jamal Lewis - his second yellow card on 37 minutes for time-wasting - was "diabolical" but has told his players it is time to move on and focus on beating Bulgaria.

"You have to put that to the back of your mind," he said. "Yes, we didn't get the decision we wanted and we felt hard done by but this is a fresh game, a different referee, a different country, and we take each game on it's own merits."

As expected, Baraclough confirmed Jonny Evans had not joined up with the squad before the fixture, saying an illness had hampered the Leicester defender on top of his long-standing foot injury.