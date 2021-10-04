Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dundee players are in a feud with the club over bonus payments, with talks grinding to a halt. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Dundee United are set to sign up former Coventry City striker Maxime Biamou, with the 30-year-old Frenchman a free agent. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen have launched their own investigation after objects were thrown at Celtic players as they celebrated Jota's winning goal at Pittodrie on Sunday. (Daily Record) external-link

Former first minister Henry McLeish has accused the five Premiership clubs spearheading an independent review of the SPFL of pursuing their own agenda. (Scotsman) external-link

Czech foreign minister Jakub Kulhánek has asked the Scottish FA to apologise after comments made by Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley in the wake of the match between Sparta Prague and Rangers. (Sky Sports) external-link

Jonny Hayes rues Aberdeen "naivety" against Celtic as the winger insists the Dons aren't playing badly despite a run of nine games without a win. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon believes Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is wrong to suggest Ryan Porteous needs to learn from past mistakes after being sent off at Ibrox. (Herald) external-link

With a contract at Bristol City until 2023, Taylor Moore is realistic about prospects of joining Hearts permanently following some impressive displays on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link