South Africa captain Janine Van Wyk had spells in the United States and Denmark before joining City

Janine Van Wyk has left Scottish champions Glasgow City to join the club she founded in South Africa.

The nation's most-capped player, Van Wyk started JVW FC in 2013 and they have worked their way up to the Women's Super League.

The 34-year-old joined Glasgow City in August 2020 only to suffer a long-term knee injury in training.

The South Africa captain returned to action in time to help City win their 14th successive league title in June.

Later that month, she announced her departure, only to strike a deal to return to Scotland in late July.

Van Wyk featured for City in the Champions League and SWPL this term, but will now resume playing in her homeland for the first time since 2016.

"I'm extremely excited to be back playing my football in South Africa again where the competition has improved dramatically since my last appearance," she wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to play the remainder of the season."