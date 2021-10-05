Last updated on .From the section England

Ward-Prowse has scored once in eight outings for England

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has replaced the injured Kalvin Phillips in the England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Leeds United midfielder Phillips has withdrawn after picking up a calf injury in Saturday's Premier League win against Watford.

"He will stay at Thorp Arch for treatment with Leeds United's medical team," said the Elland Road club.

England face Andorra away on 9 October and then Hungary at home on 12 October.

The Three Lions are top of Group I heading into the penultimate international break of the year with 16 points from six games.

Ward-Prowse, 26, was part of the a 24-man England squad that joined up at St. George's Park on Tuesday.

He has won eight England caps and scored once at international level.

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell and Roma striker Tammy Abraham had previously been added to England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for the games.