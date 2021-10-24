Last updated on .From the section Rangers

After 199 games, Alfredo Morelos has joined an elite band of Rangers players to have scored 100 goals for the club.

While the Colombia forward is some way off the totals of Rangers' post-war greats Ralph Brand (206), Derek Johnstone (210) and Ally McCoist (355), he is closing in on Mark Hateley's tally of 113 and Kenny Miller's haul of 116.

Morelos has already surpassed the likes of fans favourites Colin Stein, Jorg Albertz and Nacho Novo, and could yet match Kris Boyd's 138.

Here, BBC Scotland takes a look at how he reached the landmark figure.

A scorer of vital goals

Sunday's goal against St Mirren was the 13th occasion Morelos has scored Rangers' winning goal.

That might not seem like a big number given he has been with Rangers since 2017, but in among those 13 goals have been some big results.

Morelos' last-minute winner against Legia Warsaw got Rangers through to the Europa League group stage

In 2019, he headed the only goal of a play-off tie against Legia Warsaw to secure a place in the Europa League group stage.

Other Europa League winners include one last season against Lech Poznan and the only goal of the recent play-off tie with Alashkert that returned Steven Gerrard's side to the group stage.

And, although not a winner, Morelos' goal in a 1-1 draw against Young Boys two years ago helped Rangers reach the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Aerial threat

Standing 5' 10", defenders could have been forgiven for not regarding Morelos as an aerial threat when he first came to Scotland.

But that was quickly dispelled and around a fifth of his goals have been with his head.

The supply line from wide areas has been key with James Tavernier, Borna Barisic, Ryan Kent and former team-mate Daniel Candeias providing the ammunition.

Indeed, the goal in Paisley on Sunday came via a glancing header by the Colombian.

Favourite opponents & European record

Morelos may have lamented Kilmarnock's relegation from the Premiership last season after scoring against the Ayrshire side 11 times so far, including four in a 2019 Scottish Cup tie.

Hibs have been on the end of a Morelos goal on eight occasions.

It took the striker four years to break his duck against Celtic but he now has two Old Firm goals to his name.

It is in the European arena that the Colombian has really shone, though, surpassing McCoist's record of 21 European goals last season against Benfica.

Morelos' tally now stands at 25 - a quarter of all his goals for the Ibrox side.

All of his European goals have come during Gerrard's spell as manager, with the side reaching the group stage of that competition four years in a row.

These strikes have been instrumental in taking the scalps of Rapid Vienna, Porto and Royal Antwerp.

International frustrations and elusive move

Morelos' scoring exploits brought him to the attention of his national side and he has won 11 caps since 2018, scoring his first Colombia goal against Peru the follow year.

However, he has yet to make an impact at the Copa America and the continued presence of veteran forward Radamel Falcao has limited his opportunities.

Almost from day one at Ibrox, the striker has been linked with a big-money move, but interest from Qatar and France has thus far failed to prise away Rangers' most sellable asset.

Morelos' contract runs until 2023, meaning Rangers have just three transfer windows left to cash in on him if they wish to do so.

What the pundits have said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard told Sky Sports

From his point of view, fantastic, we're obviously all very proud of that. But, for me, he needs to continue to be hungry and set more targets.

Ex-Rangers coach Jonatan Johansson, who helped sign Morelos from HJK Helsinki

Alfredo was the big star in Finland. I saw what he had potential to do. He was the goalscorer so I guess you get most headlines. Morelos was different from other strikers in Finland. That's why he caught the eye.

Rangers' record scorer Ally McCoist on BT Sport

I always thought that European record would go. You look at some of his finishes. I hope he hangs around and continues his goalscoring form and wins a few medals.