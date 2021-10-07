Euro U21 Qualifying
Slovenia U21Slovenia U212England U21England U212

Slovenia U21 2-2 England U21: Lee Carsley's side let two-goal lead slip in Euro qualifier

Conor Gallagher
Conor Gallagher gave England the perfect start

England Under-21s surrendered a two-goal lead as Slovenia fought back to take a point from their European Championship qualifier in Celje.

The Young Lions dominated early on with Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer scoring inside the first 15 minutes.

A Palmer error saw Mark Spanring pull a goal back for the hosts, who levelled when Dusan Stojinovic nodded in from a corner.

England are third in Group G, behind the Czech Republic and Albania.

Lee Carsley's side claimed a comfortable opening win against Kosovo in September but the way they shipped two poor goals after the break will be a cause for concern after such a commanding first period.

Oliver Skipp's superb run and pass created the opener, with Gallagher following up to find the bottom corner after Rhian Brewster had lost his feet while through on goal.

England's second saw Palmer calmly control the ball and sweep a curling left-foot effort into the bottom left corner.

However, the Manchester City midfielder was punished for trying to overplay on the edge of his own box just after the break and an unmarked Stojinovic completed the comeback.

England's Under-21s have not lost a European qualifier since November 2011 and this latest result extended their unbeaten run to 47 games.

Line-ups

Slovenia U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Turk
  • 13MutavcicSubstituted forSpanringat 37'minutes
  • 3Stojinovic
  • 6ZecSubstituted forLaciat 52'minutes
  • 21Pavlovic
  • 19Zabukovnik
  • 4Markus
  • 11ŽugeljSubstituted forTicicat 81'minutes
  • 8Svetlin
  • 17Matko
  • 18Flakus BosiljSubstituted forCipotat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Trontelj
  • 5Laci
  • 7Begic
  • 9Ostrc
  • 10Casar
  • 12Leban
  • 14Ticic
  • 15Spanring
  • 16Cipot

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bursik
  • 2AaronsBooked at 44minsSubstituted forLivramentoat 63'minutes
  • 4Guéhi
  • 15Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Thomas
  • 8Gallagher
  • 6Skipp
  • 12Ramsey
  • 20PalmerSubstituted forJohn-Julesat 69'minutes
  • 7BrewsterSubstituted forBalogunat 70'minutes
  • 10Smith Rowe

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 9Balogun
  • 11Gelhardt
  • 13Green
  • 14Doyle
  • 18Garner
  • 19John-Jules
  • 21Livramento
  • 23Abreu de Almeida Gomes
Referee:
Aristotelis Diamantopoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovenia U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Slovenia U21 2, England U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Slovenia U21 2, England U21 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Michael Pavlovic.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Folarin Balogun (England U21).

  5. Post update

    Martin Turk (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marc Guéhi (England U21) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Luke Thomas with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Luka Ticic.

  8. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Martin Turk.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  10. Post update

    Folarin Balogun (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mark Spanring (Slovenia U21).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Ramsey (England U21).

  13. Post update

    Kai Cipot (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21).

  15. Post update

    Kai Cipot (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Folarin Balogun (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Markus (Slovenia U21).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marc Guéhi (England U21).

  19. Post update

    Aljosa Matko (Slovenia U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovenia U21. Luka Ticic replaces Nino Žugelj.

