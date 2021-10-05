Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Matt Godden scored the penalty that arose from his tangle with Fulham defender Antonee Robinson

Coventry City's Matt Godden has been charged by the Football Association for an alleged dive during Saturday's 4-1 Championship win at home to Fulham.

The 30-year-old striker won a penalty, which he successfully converted himself to make it 2-1, following a 50th-minute challenge from Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

But video evidence suggested Robinson did not make contact with him.

And the FA has now charged Godden with "a clear act of simulation".

Godden has until Wednesday, 6 October to provide a response.

The Sky Blues, who were propelled to third in the Championship by their seventh win in 11 games this season, issued a short statement in response to Godden's improper conduct charge.

It said: "We are disappointed to learn of the FA's decision to charge Matty Godden with a breach of rule E3.

"As per the FA regulations we will respond within the timescale required."