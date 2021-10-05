Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers lost 1-0 to Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic

Uefa will investigate "potential discriminatory incidents" in Rangers' Europa League defeat by Sparta Prague.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was jeered by the home fans before being sent off in last Thursday's match.

However, Sparta released a statement saying "unfounded accusations" of racism were "desperate and ridiculous".

Last season, the Finland international was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela of Sparta's rivals Slavia Prague. Kudela was given a 10-match European ban.

The match between Sparta and Rangers was played in front of 10,000 children and their chaperones after Uefa relented on a stadium closure following racist chanting by Sparta fans towards Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard indicated the Ibrox club were to make an official complaint to Uefa over the treatment of Kamara, who was dismissed for picking up two bookings.