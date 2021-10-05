Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Liam Gordon is two games away from a century of St Johnstone appearances

Liam Gordon has signed a new contract to stay with St Johnstone until 2024.

The defender, 25, is nearing 100 appearances for the club and helped them win last season's Scottish Cup and League Cup.

Gordon started his career at Hearts and joined Saints in 2015.

"I absolutely love it here and look forward to spending the next chunk of my career at McDiarmid Park as a St Johnstone player," he said.

"This is a special place to be."

Manager Callum Davidson added: "Getting Liam to sign is another indication we are continuing to head in the right direction and we'll look to a couple more of the players to sign new contracts in the not too distant future."