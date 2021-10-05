Last updated on .From the section Football

The Nations League semi-finals begin on Wednesday

Uefa matches have not been monitored for racism this season as the governing body has not yet agreed a deal with the organisation that supplies the service.

The Football Against Racism (Fare) network told BBC Sport it would normally have attended 80 "high-risk" games by this stage.

Both sides are confident a deal will be reached, but the lack of monitors is alarming and embarrassing for Uefa.

The body's treatment of racist incidents has been questioned recently.

In July, the Hungarian FA was fined £85,500 and ordered to play three matches behind closed doors because of the racist behaviour of their supporters at Euro 2020.

However, as neither Uefa nor world governing body Fifa asked for the ban to cover all matches, supporters were allowed into Hungary's World Cup qualifier with England last month, when more racist incidents occurred.

This led to the Hungarian FA being fined £158,000 and handed a two-game stadium closure ban, the second of which will be suspended for two years.

In their Europa League loss at Sparta Prague last week, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara was booed by a crowd that was largely made up of schoolchildren.

In line with Uefa rules, they were allowed into the stadium providing they were accompanied - even though Sparta's stadium had been 'closed' because of the racist behaviour of their fans earlier in the campaign.

Fare is reluctant to enter an agreement on the work because it feels Uefa is cherry-picking its services.

BBC Sport understands the latest deal would see Fare monitoring at a loss.