Last updated on .From the section Football

Jayden Stockley scored a hat-trick as Charlton beat Southampton Under-21s 4-1 in front of a record low home attendance for the Addicks

It was another difficult night for Premier League academy sides in the EFL Trophy.

Southampton Under-21s fell to a 4-1 defeat at League One strugglers Charlton, who were playing in front of a record low home attendance of 689.

The Saints' goal was scored by 32-year-old player-coach Olly Lancashire, but it could not stop them slipping to a second successive defeat in the competition.

Liverpool's under-21 side, including defender Nat Phillips, 24, were beaten 4-1 at Bolton Wanderers while the youth teams of Leicester, Newcastle and Wolves lost at Accrington, Harrogate and Shrewsbury respectively.

The Foxes slumped to a 5-0 loss at Stanley and have conceded nine goals in their two defeats.

However, Aston Villa's young side produced a fine comeback from 2-0 down to beat League One Burton 4-2 thanks to a hat-trick from 19-year-old striker Cameron Archer.

Villa have now won both of their games to ensure progress to the second round and are the only under-21 side with a 100% record from two matches.

Also into the knockout stages are Crewe, Fleetwood, Harrogate, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Charlton and Leyton Orient.

Meanwhile, last season's winners Sunderland started the defence of their title with a 2-1 win at fellow League One side Lincoln.

EFL Trophy results

Hartlepool United 2-2 Morecambe (Hartlepool won 4-2 on penalties)

Burton Albion 2-4 Aston Villa U21

MK Dons 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Northampton Town 1-1 Walsall (Walsall won 4-2 on penalties)

Cheltenham Town 2-2 Exeter City (Exeter won 3-2 on penalties)

Charlton Athletic 4-1 Southampton U21

Crawley Town 0-4 Leyton Orient

Oxford United 1-2 Stevenage

Salford City 0-2 Tranmere Rovers

Crewe Alexandra 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Shrewsbury Town 3-1 Wolves U21

Bolton Wanderers 4-1 Liverpool U21

Port Vale 1-0 Rochdale

Rotherham United 4-1 Scunthorpe United

Lincoln City 1-2 Sunderland

Accrington Stanley 5-0 Leicester City U21

Barrow 1-3 Fleetwood Town

Mansfield 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Harrogate Town 2-0 Newcastle United U21

Gillingham 0-2 Ipswich Town