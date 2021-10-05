Last updated on .From the section Irish

Donnelly (right) celebrates opening his goalscoring account for Linfield

A much-changed Linfield progressed to the quarter-finals of the County Antrim Shield with a 1-0 win over Championship leaders Ards at Windsor Park.

Martin Donnelly scored the only goal of the game, his first since moving to Windsor Park in in the summer.

Linfield manager David Healy gave first-team debuts to two 16-year-olds, Callum Marshall and Ewan McCoubrey.

The Blues will take on another Championship team, Dundela, at home in the last eight.

Donnelly's winner arrived three minutes before the break when stand-in captain Niall Quinn crossed and Donnelly's shot took a deflection before hitting the net.

Marshall almost grabbed a debut goal just before Donnelly's strike, but was denied by a superb block by former Linfield Swifts defender Ruairi O'Hare.