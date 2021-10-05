Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls's FA Cup and VA Vase success means they have played just five league games this season

Jersey Bulls beat Combined Counties League Premier Division South leaders Badshot Lea 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The islanders, who had been knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday in the third qualifying round, created a number of chances in a goalless first half.

Luke Campbell headed headed the Bulls into a 65th-minute lead from a corner before Ruben Mendes' 25-yard effort sealed the win 13 minutes from the end.

The win moves Jersey Bulls up to 12th place in the division.

Gary Freeman's side have won three and lost one of their five league matches since promotion and have as many as seven games in hand on some of their rivals.

The Bulls are 15 points off Badshot Lea, who still top the table after suffering their first loss of the season, but have played five fewer games.